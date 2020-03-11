Our Lady of the Gulf annual Lenten Friday fish-frys continue

Lenten fish-frys at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (2304 E. 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores will be held every Lenton Friday from through April 3. Hours are 5-6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for a meal that includes delicious fried flounder, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, a drink, and good fellowship. The church’s Alter Rosary Society (pictured) will be selling desserts for consumption on site or to go. Prepared by Gulf Shores’ finest fry-cook using a secret recipe and sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10903, the fish-frys are a huge hit with locals and snowbirds. Proceeds benefit Baldwin County Catholic schools.