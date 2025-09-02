Our Lady of the Gulf community class starts Sept. 17

“What Christians Believe’’ will offer morning & evening options

Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Gulf Shores is hosting a new 12-week adult education series this fall, inviting the local community to explore the foundations of the Christian faith. The class, titled “What Christians Believe,” will be led by Pastor Father David Carucci (pictured) and is based on the highly anticipated new book of the same name by renowned author and theologian Bishop Robert Barron.

To accommodate varying schedules, two identical weekly sessions will be offered. The course begins the week of September 17 and will conclude on December 17, with a break for Thanksgiving. Class options are Wednesday evenings from 7 – 8 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10-11 a.m.

The Wednesday evening session is part of a full evening of faith and fellowship, which includes Eucharistic Adoration and confession from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Healing Mass at 5:30 p.m., and a free dinner (donations accepted) at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend all or part of the evening.

All sessions will be held in the Parish Hall at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 312 East 22nd Ave. Registration is requested to ensure adequate materials are available for all participants. To register or learn more, visit olgal.org.

The class will provide a guided study of the Nicene Creed, a foundational statement of Christian belief for over 1,700 years. This year marks the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, where the Creed was created, making this an especially poignant time to deepen one’s understanding of its timeless truths. The course is designed to be accessible to a wide audience, including lifelong Catholics, those new to the faith, or anyone with sincere questions about the Church.

“The Nicene Creed is not just a historical text; it’s a living roadmap for understanding who God is and our place in His creation,” said Father Carucci. “Bishop Barron has a unique gift for articulating these profound truths in a way that is both intellectually compelling and spiritually enriching. We are thrilled to bring this opportunity to our parish and to the entire Gulf Shores community.”

Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church was the first church to be built on Pleasure Island and serves the spiritual needs of its community through masses, ministries, and educational programs. The parish is dedicated to fostering a welcoming community and providing opportunities for spiritual growth for all.