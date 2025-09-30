Our Lady of the Gulf Pet Blessing Oct. 4 at Meyer Park

Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church will host its first-ever Blessing of Pets at the pavilion at Meyer Park (400 E 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores) n Gulf Shores on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon., with a prayer service beginning at 10:15 a.m. followed by individual blessings of pets that includes the GSPD K-9 Officers.

The event is free and open to all. Donations of pet food, blankets, leashes, and other supplies are encouraged. For more details, visit olgal.org/st-francis-pet-blessing

Families are invited to bring pets of all kinds—dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, reptiles, or even favorite stuffed animals. All animals should be leashed, crated, or safely contained.

The celebration will include: Kids’ activities (coloring, crafts, pet paw prints, photo booth); Pet treats, refreshments, and giveaways (including St. Francis medals & prayer cards); Adoption booths from Wags & Whiskers and other partners; A donation drive for strays and rescues in Gulf Shores

“Our goal is to offer a joyful, welcoming event for families, honor St. Francis of Assisi, and give back to the community by supporting animals in need,” said Suzette Taylor, director of communications at OLGCC.