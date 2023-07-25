Overton added to Fishery Management Council

On August 11, Dr. Anthony Overton, Chair and Professor for Samford University's Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, will become Alabama's newest member of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council. Overton is a life-long recreational angler and is also Graduate Director for Masters in Environmental Health, Policy and Management for Howard College of Arts and Sciences. Overton previously served as a member of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and as a member of the International Committee for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas.