OWA welcomes Magic Moments families for “Beyond The Moment’’ event

A welcomes Magic Moments families for “Beyond The Moment’’ event

OWA recently partnered for the second time with Magic Moments to host its “Beyond the Moment” event. Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization dedicated solely to the children of Alabama, providing fun events and activities throughout the state who kids diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.

The 2nd annual event was a wonderful family day out for its participants, allowing children and their families to celebrate and connect. Around 350 people enjoyed the fun-filled day at OWA – twice the attendance from last year.

“Today was incredible. OWA spoils us beyond words,’’ said Kimberly Etherton, Magic Moments Mobile Regional Director. “I was able to walk around the park after most of our families arrived and were all registered and checked in. All I saw were huge smiles, laughter, and pure joy on everyone’s faces.’’

Magic Moments has held reveals at LuLu’s Homeport Marina and Foley Elementary School, the 2019 group gathering at OWA was Beyond the Moment event in South Baldwin County.

“We are delighted to once again partner with Magic Moments to host more than 350 guests from all over Alabama,’’ said Kristin Hellmich, Director of Marketing/PR at OWA.

“Being our second year partnering with the charity, our Team Members have been granted the opportunity of spreading joy and smiles to these families who suffer through challenges times. OWA welcomes the opportunity to continue a lasting partnership with Magic Moments and looks forward to treating more families to a fun-filled OWA experience for many years to come.”

Through its Beyond the Moment programs, Magic Moments families are invited to participate in regional activities throughout the year. That enables the program devoted to serving children in Alabama, a way to establish lasting relationships with the children and families it serves.

“With our Magic Moments Day at OWA, our families are able to escape their everyday lives and enjoy a happy and fun filled – and super clean – atmosphere for an entire day,’’ Etherton said. “OWA is so incredibly good to Magic Moments and we cannot thank them enough for our second annual and very successful event.’’

Though Magic Moments can’t grant more than one magic moment to a child, it can do is make sure that child and family become a permanent part of our family.

The next Magic Moments event is the Leather & Lacea Motorcycle Ride scheduled August 8 in Montgomery. For more info about The Park at OWA in Foley, go to VisitOWA.com. For more info about Magic Moments, visit magicmoments.org.

Pictured: Magic Moments families enjoying a day in the park compliments of The Park at OWA.