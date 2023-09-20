OWA’s Oct. 7 Oktoberfest includes music & family fun

OWA Downtown’s 3rd annual Oktoberfest celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.. until 8:30 p.m. at the Foley entertainment complex. Festivities include a 5K, arts and crafts vendors, interactive team games, and live entertainment featured throughout Downtown OWA!

The inaugural Foley Sisters Cities, 5K Octoberfest Run starts at 8 a.m. and will assist in raising funds for the student trips and other sister cities’ initiatives. Options include a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk, or the 1 Mile Fun Run. The Clog Wild Cloggers will be on the Island Stage starting at 3:30 pm. Following shortly after The Brats: a high energy polka rock band will take the stage. Info: visitowa.com.