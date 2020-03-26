Oz cancelled, but Summertide may still rise at SBCT

Unfortunately, the adage “The Show Must Go On” does not apply when our community’s health is at stake. So the South Baldwin Community Theatre is following all CDC recommendations by halting all events and rehearsals at this time. New dates for The Wizard of Oz will be announced when things stabilize. This year’s End of the Road Short Play Festival has been cancelled, but organizers of SummerTide Theatre have not made any final decisions.

“The situation is fluid, with restrictions and recommendations changing daily, and we are having to remain flexible. We will post updates when new information is available. Thank you for your patience and understanding,’’ wrote the SBCT Board on a website post. “We love and appreciate all of our patrons and volunteers, and look forward to seeing everyone again soon.’’ General donations to SBCT can be made at sbct.org.

Pictured: An MW file picture from a 2008 SBCT production. Recognize any of these kids?