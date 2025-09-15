P-Cola Beach Songwriters open StudioAmped Oct. 3

WSRE’s 16th season of its popular StudioAmped music series starts Oct. 3 with the annual Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival show in the Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and donations for Manna Food Pantries are collected at the door.

The free concert series will continue with Pensacola’s Katie Dineen on Monday, Oct. 6; The Tree-Oh (Ocean Springs, Miss.) on Wednesday, Oct. 8; About to Sweat (Fort Walton Beach) on Tuesday, Oct. 14; Ben Loftin & The Family (Pensacola) on Wednesday, Oct. 15; and Blue Mother Tupelo (Como, Miss.) on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Presenting the original music of regional artists, StudioAmped airs weekly at 9 p.m. Thursday on WSRE PBS with livestreaming and on-demand access on wsre.org and the free PBS app. The new season is sponsored in part by The Bear Family Foundation and Blues Angel Music.

Performing in the round on Oct. 3 will be Gary Nichols, Billy Droze and The Burney Sisters.

Nichols is a Grammy-winning producer, singer-songwriter and guitarist from Muscle Shoals; Droze is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter with 11 No. 1 hits; and The Burney Sisters are a multi-instrumentalist indie-folk duo based in Huntsville.

Dineen’s Oct. 6 show will include songs from her debut album, “This One’s For You.” Performing with her will be Jacob Palmer (electric guitar/vocals), Tay White (drums) and Zack Ketchum (bass).

From Ocean Springs, The Tree-Oh (Oct. 8) combines funky blues, R&B and bluesy reggae for a soulful mix of original music. Members are Bob Erickson (lead vocals/guitar), JoJo Morris (bass/vocals) and TK Lively. (drums/vocals).