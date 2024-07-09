P.K. Fishing Rodeo July 19-21 at Entertainer Dock

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce, Entertainer Bait & Tackle and the Perdido Chamber Foundation will present its first annual Perdido Key Fishing Rodeo July 19-21 at the Entertainer Fishing Charters Dock under the Theo Baars Bridge (13506 Perdido Key Dr.)

The tourney will include four inshore and four offshore divisions covering speckled trout, redfish, mangrove snapper, flounder, red snapper, vermillion snapper, king mackerel and Spanish mackerel. Weigh-in scales will be open Saturday & Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Raffle drawings start at 5 p.m. and awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will support Chamber military initiatives and the Perdido Key Chamber Foundation.