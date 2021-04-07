Paddle event at Mo’s Landing April 17

The 2nd of this spring’s City of Gulf Shores sponsored Get Wild Purely Paddle events will be held on April 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mo’s Landing, located at 18068 Fort Morgan Road.

Locals and visitors are invited to attend the free outdoor event and participate in a kayak adventure led by the team from the Gulf Coast Ambassadors of the Environment program. The event will also feature yard games and other fun activities.

Kayaks are available to rent for $10. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required through gulfshoresal.gov. For more info, call 251.968.9818.