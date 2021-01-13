“Pallets Full Of Ballets” star arrested at Purple Parrot

The Pensacola News Journal reported that a local country musician whose catchy song, “Pallets Full Of Ballets,’’ written in support of President Donald Trump, racked up over 900,000 views on YouTube, was arrested at the Purple Parrot Tiki Bar & Grill on Perdido Key on Dec. 28 and charged with battery and child abuse.

According to the News Journal, a bartender at the Purple Parrot told Forman to stop drinking directly from liquor bottles located behind the bar. A short time later, Forman, who was playing music that night, engaged one of the bar’s patrons in a physical altercation.

“He had a lot to drink, said Tiki owner Chris Mull. “Sometimes when there is a lot to drink, stuff happens.’’ Mull told the News Journal on Dec. 30 that the management team had yet to decide if Forman would be permanently banned from the establishment.

A woman told investigators that after the fight, she helped Forman into the parking lot and toward a vehicle. Once outside, Forman grabbed her by her throat and threw her on the ground. In defense of the woman, a boy jumped on Forman’s back. Forman grabbed the boy’s face and pushed the child down, according to the News-Journal.