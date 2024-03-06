Papa Rocco’s St. Paddy’s Walking Parade will roll again

Fun times back for Papa Bill McGinnes & company on March 17

By Fran Thompson

It was way back in 1983 when Bill McGinnes decided to bring his concept of “warm beer & lousy pizza’’ to downtown Gulf Shores.

One year later, The Island’s favorite Scotsman (by way of Michigan) assumed leadership of the annual St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) Walking Parade in his new hometown.

The concept is simple: A throng of revelers – young & old, local & snowbird – follow Papa sponsored bagpipers to most of the bars in downtown Gulf Shores. Grand Marshall McGinnes may not be walking the entire route this year, but he has secured the GSPD to keep paraders safe in their journey.

The procession starts around 9:30 a.m. from Papa Rocco’s, located two blocks from the beach on Hwy. 59.

Papa Rocco is paying for the Gulf Shores Police Dept. to help with traffic control and safety concerns, and the GSPD even suggested that McGinnes talk to the other business owners on the parade route about sharing the cost of providing security.

“I appreciate that. And it’s important to me that everybody remains safe. But the whole idea when we started this thing was to go in and help them get a little jump start to the season, not ask for money. So, I would just as soon pay for it myself since it’s become part of my legacy at this point.’’

The March 17 parade of pubs has been a Gulf Shores tradition since the mid-1970’s when then Pink Pony Pub owner Vince Murphy recruited the late bagpiper Jocko McLain and a few friends to visit a list of bars that mostly no longer exist.

There was no such thing as a spring break season back then, as many local restaurants and retailers closed up shop between Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends.

“When Vince Murphy started this, there were maybe 30 people,’’ McGinnes said. “No way we ever dreamed it would get this big. I am getting calls from all over the U.S. This has become a really big deal, and all we were trying to do was make it be a good time while giving a little jump start to the local pubs.’’

Murphy passed the baton to local character John Kelliher, who led the swarm behind Jocko into Papa Rocco’s just after McGinnes opened his restaurant in 1984. Kelliher, The Colonel to his friends, deemed McGinnes worthy of the grand marshal’s position in 1989.

“We didn’t have a spring break tourists back then. It’s gotten a lot bigger, obviously. I’m expecting the biggest crowd yet,’’ McGinnes said. “People come from all over Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Our snowbirds love it. And we do get some spring breakers.

“We even have grandkids of some of the originals coming out with us,’’ McGinnes added.

The Green Horde is easy to find, as the crowd takes over the grounds at every stop, and this is just the seventh parade since the passing of the bgeloved McLean, the parade’s original bagpiper, who died in August of 2017 at his home in Canada.

But although Jocko is gone in body, his spirit will always be a big part of the festivities and the heart and soul of the parade, according to McGinnes.

“I met Jocko at the American Legion and we immediately sat down and killed off a bottle of Irish whiskey between us,’’ McGinnes said. “We started talking about Scotland and the Rangers (soccer team) and it was like we had known each other for years. There were a couple of years when we hitched a ride back to Papa Rocco’s, but I can’t do that anymore.’’

McGinnes said he loves that the parade is a way for wintering grandparents to spend a fun day with their adult children and adult grandchildren. He added that a big part of the parade’s allure is that it is often a reunion for old friends that know for sure they will see each other on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Gulf Shores.

“We want to make sure that people are being safe when crossing public roads. That’s paramount. People need to stay safe,’’ he said.

“I’m not even sure we should be calling it a parade,’’ he added. “But we are not sure what we are doing besides having fun,’’ McGinnes said. “I do know that lots of people come up and tell me they look forward to this every year.’’

The Gulf Shores Police Dept. has asked all participants to drink from plastic cups (see Papa Rocco’s advertisement on page 2), stay on the sidewalks, obey traffic signals and use discretion when consuming cocktails.

McGinnes will pay to bring bagpiping pied pipers led by his nephew (Neil McGinnes) to signal when it is time to move to the next pub. They will also play songs at most every stop.

“Jocko was the original,’’ McGinnes said. “He was doing it way before my boys came down and played. We were close for many years. Jock gave me my first kilt.’’

After leaving Papa Rocco’s, the parade will proceeds to The Ice House, Mudbugs, The Steamer, Desoto’s, The Hangout, The Pink Pony, Gulf Island Grille and Hooters. The crawl ends around 2 p.m. at Mikee’s. But by then most of the crowd will have been left behind to eat a meal at one of the other stops.

Pictured: Bill McGinnes and award winning bagpiper Neil McGinnes, who happens to be Bill’s nephew.