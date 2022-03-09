Papa Rocco’s St. Paddy’s Walking Parade will roll again

Fun times back for Papa Bill McGinnes & company on March 17

By Fran Thompson

Although a recent medical procedure will keep him from leading the green throng of soon-to-be good friends on its merry walk through downtown Gulf Shores in seach of alcohol laden beverages and good times, grand marshall Bill McGinnes will join the parade at a few of its stops, and he will be hanging at Papa Rocco’s greeting old and new friends all day.

The occasion is the annual Papa Rocco’s St. Patrick’s Day Walking Parade, which will depart from that bistro’s deck somewhere around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.

“I just can’t make the walk this year, but that is not going to take away from the fun,’’ McGinnes said. “I’ll get a lift to a few places and leave it to the bagpipers to handle things. This is not about me anyway. This is about people getting together and having fun.’’

This year’s pied-pipers leading revelers to pub stops that will include The Flying Harpoon, Mudbugs, The Steamer, Desoto’s, The Hangout, The Pink Pony, Gulf Island Grille and Hooters are Papa’s nephew, Neil McGinnes, and Malcolm McLean.

The crawl ends around 2 p.m. at Mikee’s. But by then most of the crowd will have stopped along the way to eat a meal or sip an extra libation.

Sponsored by McGinnes, owner of Papa Rocco’s (one block north of the beach on Hwy. 59), the parade of pubs has been a Gulf Shores tradition since the mid-1970’s when then Pink Pony Pub owner Vince Murphy recruited the late bagpiper Jocko McLain and a few friends to visit a list of bars that mostly no longer exist.

Murphy passed the baton to local character John Kelliher, who led the swarm behind Jocko into Papa Rocco’s just after McGinnes opened his restaurant in 1984. Kelliher, The Colonel to his friends, deemed McGinnes worthy of the grand marshal’s position in 1989.

“This started as a way to give the local restaurants a jump on the season,’’ McGinnes said. “We really didn’t have a spring break back then. It’s gotten a lot bigger, obviously. I’m expecting the biggest crowd yet. People have missed it.

“People come from all over Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Our snowbirds love it. And we get some spring breakers. We even have grandkids of some of the originals coming out with us,’’ McGinnes added.

McGinnes applies for an official parade permit from Gulf Shores City Hall every year (ordinance 367. Section 5), and the Green Horde is easy to find, as the crowd takes over the grounds at every stop.

This is just the fourth parade since the passing of the parade’s original bagpiper, who died in August of 2017 at his home in Canada. But Jocko will always be a big part of the festivities and the heart and soul of the parade, according to McGinnes.

“I met Jocko at the American Legion and we immediately sat down and killed off a bottle of Irish whiskey between us,’’ McGinnes said. “We started talking about Scotland and The Rangers (soccer team) and it was like we had known each other for years. There were a couple of years when we hitched a ride back to Papa Rocco’s, but I can’t do that anymore.’’

McGinnes said he thinks in addition to being an opportunity for grandchildren to spend a fun day with their adult children and adult grandchilden, the parade’s allure is that it is often a reunion for old friends that know for sure they will see each other on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Gulf Shores.

“We want to make sure that people are being safe when crossing public roads. But we are not sure what we are doing besides having fun,’’ McGinnes said. “I do know that lots of people come up and tell me they look forward to this every year.’’