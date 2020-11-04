Paranormal Generation star Strutz will speak Nov. 18 at Foley Library

Join Curt Strutz of Paranormal Generation fame for his presentation, “Visiting the Beyond” at the Foley Public Library on Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

Curt will present an historical/paranormal lecture via an interacative power point presentation that takes guests through a tour of some of the nation’s most haunted locations. He will share the history behind the locations as well as sharing his personal experiences of exploring each venue.

Seating is limited so reservations are required. Please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot. Visit foleylibrary.org or Facebook for more information on this event and other library events.