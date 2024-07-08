Parker McCollum, Corey Kent at Wharf Amphitheater July 19

Parker McCollum, with special guests Corey Kent, will bring his Burn It Down Tour to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $25.50 plus fees and are available at Ticketmaster or The Wharf Amphitheater. McCollum is donating $1 from each ticket sold to The Ruger Fund, which supports various charity organizations close to his heart.

McCollum announced his arrival in the country music mainstream with his 2020 debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. His second release, 2023’s Never Enough, bristles with honesty and attitude with equal parts rock guitar and country songwriting.

“This town can eat you alive, the music business can eat you alive, with artists trying to remain relevant and have hit songs. That’s something I never cared about,” McCollum said. “I’m never thinking about singles. I’m trying to just write songs that can potentially stand the test of time.

“What I do best is write songs from a very real place and sing country music. I try to sound like someone else,” Parker added. “We definitely did that on this record. Every one of the 15 songs sounds different.”

Definitely different is “Handle on You” and its already iconic line: “I tell myself that I should quit/but I don’t listen to drunks.”

“That song is a nod to some of the great records I grew up with,” said Parker, who counts George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Chris Knight as chief inspirations.

Parker scored his first No. 1 country hit with “Pretty Heart,” his debut single. “To Be Loved by You” also was a No. 1.

Dressed in a tight black tee, freshly creased jeans, and a trucker cap, he will also sing “Wait Outside” and “Meet You In The Middle,” as well as “Burn It Down,” which equates a busted relationship to a house reduced to just ashes and smoke. Also expect to hear “Handle On You,” and “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” from his second album.

He will also sing self described slow, sad country love songs “about everything going terribly wrong” such as “I Can’t Breathe,” “Young Man’s Blues” and “Hell Of A Year.”

“I’m just a guy who started playing shows at The Firehouse Saloon, and now I’m selling out shows. It’s like I’m living in a movie,’’ he told a recent audience in a shout-out to his Conroe, Texas hometown.

