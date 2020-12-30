Parrothead retirement community planned near Panama City

Construction has started on 13 model homes at Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a 55-and-better community designed to appeal to Jimmy Buffett fans.

Model homes, projected to open this April, have been designed to capture the “no worries” tropical vibe that is so much a part of the Parrothead nation. Four different home plans will range 1,204 to 2,564 square feet under air, and all are priced under $300K.

Watersound is located between Destin and Panama City Beach on the Florida Panhandle’s famed Scenic Highway 30-A corridor.

Watersound is the third planned Latitude Margaritaville retirement community. Two have opened in Daytona Beach, Florida and near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Development work on the community’s first 248 homesites is currently underway. In total, the initial phase is anticipated to include approximately 3,500 homes.

The community site is located in the heart of St. Joe’s vast Bay-Walton Sector Plan that encompasses approximately 110,500 acres with approximately 15 miles of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. The Bay-Walton Sector Plan is entitled for approximately 170,000 homes.

The company’s five fundamental keystones when selecting locations for Latitude Margaritaville communities are sufficient land, a coastal location, proximity to an airport, convenient retail and service businesses, and nearby medical offices and hospitals.

“The area’s natural terrain is breathtaking, and there are many outdoor recreational activities from boating and deep-sea fishing to hiking, biking and golfing. In addition, St. Joe has plans for a marina and commercial village adjacent to the community,” said Watersound Division President William Bullock,

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation, the communities are taking a new approach to active adult living for vibrant and active 55-and-better home buyers.

The social hub of Latitude Margaritaville communities is the expansive Town Center with full-size concert stage, a jumbo screen to project live concerts and movies, and large area for dancing.

The Town Center will also include a fitness enter lagoon pool, bars and restaurants and a movie theater. In addition, there are tennis and pickleball courts, dog parks and nature trails.