Parrotheads return to Pleasure Isle to celebrate Jimmy Buffett Oct. 22-27;

First ever Margaritaville was in downtown Gulf Shores

By Fran Thompson

The Hangout will again be the host site for the Oct. 24-26 ticketed concerts during the Meeting of the Minds convention, but the fun starts for the incoming Jimmy Buffett fans about a mile north with music from Brent Burns on Oct. 22 at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina, a music-centric restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway owned by JB’s sister Lucy.

Brent and his trop rock friends will be at LuLu’s beginning at 1 p.m. The MOTM Welcome Bash w. Donny Brewer will follow at 4:30 p.m.; and Burns will continue to welcome friends at LuLu’s each afternoon thru Friday. Lucy will lead a second line honoring her brother on Saturday at 11 a.m., following the Sippin’ n Skippin’ Fun Run at her restaurant.

At least a part-time Gulf Shores resident since a summer residency at the Gulf Shores Holiday Inn in 1972, Brent was named Pleasure Island’s official music ambassador by the Convention & Visitors Bureau in 2006. His total of 12 Trop Rock awards include Song, Entertainer and CD of the Year. He won three awards at the inaugural presentation in 2008: Entertainer of the Year, CD of the year (Ragtops and Flip Flops) and a special WAVE award for his humanitarian work through his Brent Burns Charitable Foundation. He was presented the TropRock Music Assn. Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. Brent also has a box full of plaques that thank him for the philanthropy that has continued to be his hallmark for 50 years. He is legendary for his support of Habitat For Humanity ($1 donation for each CD sold).

“Jimmy spent a lot of time in Gulf Shores in the 1970’s and 1980’s. We ran around the same bases, but I was always missing him,’’ Brent said. “He has always been part of the fabric down here. When I moved here, I was disillusioned with Nashville. I had writer’s block. I had just gotten divorced and I moved to the beach to try to figure things out and decide if I wanted to get back in the game.

“What I learned from watching Buffett was that I didn’t have to chase the juke box. I could just play what I know. If you write good songs, people will find you. It worked out pretty good for me and it was kind of his inspiration that led me to take that path. He inspired me more than I realized at the time.’’

The MOTM celebration will attract more than 3,000 fans to Pleasure Island. Registration is open to any member of a sanctioned Parrot Head Club. The public can buy daily tickets to the Hangout shows at the gate, with three day passes priced at $290. Single day passes are $135. For more MOTM info, visit motm.rocks.

The MOTM Board decided to move its gathering to Gulf Shores after 20 years in Key West because it is more centrally located, less expensive, just as beautifully tropical and provides more infrastructure for future growth. (The Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center should be open at the Public Beach in time for the 2025 gathering).

The festivities kick off at The Hangout on Oct. 23, with a free welcome party featuring the Gulf Shores High School Waves of Steel band beginning at 4 p.m. The Thom Shepherd Band, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show and Trop Rock Award presentations will follow. All Oct. 24-26 Hangout shows, including the Coral Reefers’ gig at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, are ticketed.

Wes Loper will host showcases (no cover) beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday thru Friday at the Flora-Bama. Kelly McGuire, Ryan Balthrop, Carrie Welling, Lisa Christian, Erica Sunshine Lee, Jonathan Puzan, Dan Sullivan and T-Bone Montgomery are already scheduled to join Wes.

South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will host a benefit for the Parrot Head Emergency Fund featuring Peter, Jim and Brendan Mayer on Oct. 24. The reception starts at 2 p.m. and the concert at 3 p.m. If available, tickets can be bought at sbct.biz. Mayer will also be on stage with the Coral Reefer Band at the Hangout on Oct. 25.

CoastAl Restaurant in Orange Beach will host Breakfast w/ Grammy nominated songwriter Aaron Scherz Oct. 23-26 from 9 – 11 a.m. Scherz will also be on stage with John Frinzi and the Coral Reefers at MOTM. He has earned five Trop Rock awards.

A majority of the MOTM concerts will be held in the courtyard at The Hangout. But there are free shows scheduled at Burro Azul, The Icehouse, LuLu’s, CoastAl Restaurant, The Gulf, Flora-Bama and Picnic Beach.

Parrot Heads have been described as a combination of Canadians, hippies, Gandhi and your cool uncle. They love to get together and party with or without Jimmy Buffett being there to join them. But it’s a party with a purpose, they will be quick to tell you.

The MOTM made contributions totaling $37,000 to the Christian Service Center, Singing for Change Charitable Foundation and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo following last year’s fest.

“We have donated over $62 million to charity since we started,’’ said Pete Ferralli, event co-chair “We will be doing all kinds of stuff to raise money for the city’s charities while we are there. Just about everything we do will raise funds for the host city’s charities.’’

Jimmy Buffett passed away peacefully surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs on Sept. 1, 2023 after fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. He was 76, and his last gig was two months earlier in Rhode Island.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett wrote on his website after cancelling stops on his final tour.

“He lived his life like a song ‘til the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” Buffett’s family posted when he died.

“Jimmy didn’t have any illusions about who he was and what he was doing. He made fun of himself and he made fun of the institution of celebrity,’’ his friend James Taylor said.

Buffett projected inclusiveness, generosity and adventure. He made it clear to all around him that fun is fair. And he became an international musical icon while doing so.

Yet when at home, he was one of us. He grew up with the same perfect sand between his toes. His biggest local show was a free 2010 concert at Gulf Shores Public Beach paid for with BP oil spill fines. Eleven days earlier, he played a full two hour set with the Coral Reefers at LuLu’s. Four days after the beach show, after an average of 1.5 million gallons of oil were released into the ocean for 87 consecutive days, BP succesfully capped its Deepwater Horizon well.

Although Buffett was born in Pascagoula, he grew up in Mobile. Buffett’s mother (Mary) inspired his love for literature and his father (James) and grandfather his love for the sea. He was an alter boy at St. Ignatius and graduated in 1964 from McGill.

“I’ve got some fond memories and some not-so-fond memories there,” Buffett said about his time at McGill in an Al.com interview.

Buffett matriculated for a short period at Auburn, and then attended Pearl River Community College. By the time he graduated from Southern Miss in 1969 with as a history/journalism major, he was already playing in French Quarter bands and busking on Bourbon St. Like most males, he started playing guitar to meet girls. He honed his craft playing gigs at the Admiral Semmes Hotel in downtown Mobile.

Buffett’s connection to the Flora-Bama include a song (Bama Breeze) about the famous honky tonk. Darrell Roberts, Lea Anne Creswell and J Hawkins are the three early Flora-Bama possible-probables still playing gigs around town.

Creswell said she loved it when Buffett told the ‘Bama audience not to bother shouting out requests, as he was going to play what he felt like playing.

Hawkins said he was on a break in the front bar around 1982 when he looked through the window and saw someone pick up his guitar on the main room stage.

“I was about to go in and kick somebody’s a@#, but by the time I got to the stage I saw who it was,’’ Hawkins said. “It was not unusual to see him in there. He’d pop in periodically and just sit down and enjoy the music. It wasn’t any big deal.’’

“I remember him coming into the Flora-Bama, but I don’t ever remember him getting up and playing,’’ Roberts said. “A lot of times Jimmy would be there by himself. The last time I saw him was a couple of years ago eating gumbo at The Point.’’

Buffett’s first book, Greetings From Margaritaville, was set on Perdido Key. Written in 1989, it was the first of his three best sellers and earned a place on The New York Times fiction and non-fiction best seller lists.

His first trip to Key West was as a passenger in Jerry Jeff Walker’s 1947 Packard after a gig fell through in Miami in late 1970. He decided to stay and write about that city’s characters, wanderers, adventurers, smugglers, con artists and free-spirits.

Buffett made some noise with the song Come Monday from his Living and Dying in 3/4 Time album in 1974, but everything changed for him in 1977, when he released Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

The album included the most requested song ever on Pleasure Island – and maybe America. His only top 10 single, Margaritaville was a 22 week mainstay on the Billboard chart.

“It was like a vacation to listen to that song,’’ said Taylor in Rolling Stone. “But at the same time, it exposed itself and gave you a hint of the dirty underside – the hangover.’’

Margaritaville was accepted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historic significance and helped brand Key West as an international destination resort.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville,” Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. “It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”

The copyright on that song inspired a business empire that grew to include a Broadway play, Grammy nominations, casinos, retirement communities and hotels, a radio station, clothing and apparel lines, food, beer, tequila, salad dressings and even salsa. Forbes placed Buffett’s net worth at $1 billion when he passed.

But before the retail store in Key West in 1985, the Margaritaville restaurant in that same hamlet in 1987, and a second restaurant in New Orleans in 1993, there was J.B’s Margaritaville in Gulf Shores.

Jimmy confirmed that fact from the stage at that 2010 BP Concert at Gulf Shores Public Beach: “We’re coming home in a lot of ways here. A lot of people don’t know, if you study your history – it’s not even in Wikipedia – that the actual first Margaritaville was in Gulf Shores, Alabama before it was in Key West, Florida,’’ Buffett said. “Let’s just say we didn’t do as good here as we did eventually, but it was a learning process. Thank you everybody. You can put that up on Wikapedia or you can just take it and throw it in the Gulf. I don’t care.’’

A story in the Tuscaloosa News from June 19, 1984 states that Buffett was in Gulf Shores to shoot an album cover, visit his parents, go to a wedding reception for NFL quarterback Kenny Stabler in Mobile and help his friend, the late Dan Sweet, open the club, which was located at the corner of Hwy. 59 and Fort Morgan Rd.

“I tried to franchise a club under the Margaritaville name in Florida. But I couldn’t get trademark rights because there are so many using the name around the country,’’ Buffett told the Tuscaloosa News. “A friend, Dan Sweet, talked to me about doing it in Gulf Shores and it got me interested because I wanted to come back home.’’

Although he knew Jimmy’s sisters Laurie and Lucy when they were all at McGill-Toolan High School in Mobile, Sweet did not befriend Buffett until the early 1970’s.

“Jimmy played at the Admiral Sims Hotel all the time,’’ Sweet said. “He was just a nice guy and way smarter than you would have guessed. He already knew what he was doing.’’

Sweet said he grew closer to Buffett in 1977 when he helped Jack West build the legendary Judge Roy Bean in Daphne (It burned to the ground in 2005).

“His parents lived down the street. So, Jimmy would come down when he was in town,’’ Sweet said. “He was a regular and fun to be with. He was smart. He always got to the punch line early.’’

Sweet called Buffett and said he had a chance to buy Sam & Shine’s in Gulf Shores and wanted to name it Margaritaville. Buffett gave him no assurances at the time, but he called back a little later and said he talked to his attorneys and it could open up as J.T.’s Margaritaville.

At the time, Buffett’s lawyers were in litigation with two different bistros doing business as Margaritavilles in South Florida that Buffett had nothing to do with, Sweet said.

“He said put the initials J.T. in front of it and we could do it. His lawyers said it would help with the litigation if he also had a place with the name,’’ Sweet said.

Buffett made several trips to Gulf Shores to check out the building, which included a fireplace and a huge patio, and he was definitely involved with the bistro’s set-up and atmosphere. Buffett insisted that six ounce bottles of coke be used for all the mixed drinks. Almost the entire Coral Reefer band played at the grand opening, according to the owner.

“He liked the way it looked, and his suggestions were always the right move,’’ Sweet said.

Margaritaville had its moments, especially in the summer and when bigger acts played there. But Sweet was not prepared for the winter season.

He said he knew business would slow down in the winter, but he did not know it would be non-existant. That and four hurricane evacuations in the summer of 1985 were the original Margaritaville’s Waterloo.

Sweet said Coral Reefer guitarist Mac McAnally, a frequent performer at the club, played at the grand opening for a putt-putt golf course he put in the courtyard, but that addition was not nearly enough to combat the lack of business in the winter, and the club closed after around three years in business.

“For the next 30 years Jimmy would say that I owed him money, which, of course, I didn’t,’’ Sweet said. “He expected it to do a lot better and I did too. But I just didn’t factor in the winter. Anyway, I would still see him around at The Bean.

“He was a nice guy, a great guy, and very influential in the world,’’ Sweet added. “I was lucky to have been involved with him in even a small way. You couldn’t have much more fun than you did with Jimmy.’’

Mark Calamette was bartending at Adolph’s at Gulf Shores Public Beach when Sweet was a manager there. His Buffett bonafides are many, and include a story we won’t repeat for publication that ended up with both him and Buffett crashing on sofas in Sweet’s West Beach living room in Gulf Shores. Calamette bought Buffett’s now famous 1963 Falcon from him. And Buffett gave him the original screenplay for the Margaritaville movie written by PJ O’Rourke that was never made. The script includes Buffett’s notes in the margins.

“That Margaritaville was a little piece of history, especially with Buffett being able to bring it to his attorneys to use to get the attention of the court to tell the other bar owners to cease and desist,’’ Calamette said.

“The Margaritaville name was his and he was open.”