Singers can be part of Perdido Ecumenical Choir Patriotic Concert

Rehearsals are set to begin for Perdido Ecumenical Choir’s annual Patriotic Concert. All vocalists are invited to join the Perdido Ecumenical Choir as they prepare for the 3rd Annual Patriotic Concert on Sunday, July 7 at 3 p.m. This year’s selections include some popular and much-loved songs.

The concert choir-level music will be taught and rehearsed each Monday from 6-8 p.m. Rehearsals and the performance will take place in the sanctuary at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola. Music cost is $20 per person. For more information or with questions, email Director Kathy Johansen at kjohansen@shcs.ptdiocese.org or call 850-748-5336.