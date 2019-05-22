Pat Crumby Dance May 27 (Memorial Day) in Loxley

Well known entertainers John Brust & Dave McCormick (pictured) will keep dancers dancing on Memorial Day at the Loxley Civic Center from 2-5 p.m. during the annual Pat Crumby Dance event. The Summer Holiday Dances were started several years ago by Ms. Crumby and Ms. Denise Blanda has continued to help host the events. The season kicks off with the Memorial Day Dance on May 27. Admission is $10 – cash or check at the door. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverage and snacks.

The fun continues through the summer. The July 4th Dance will feature music by Roger & Elaine Beasley and the Labor Day Dance will have vocals, keyboard & guitar selections by JR Owen and Thom Oglesby.

All three dances are scheduled at the Loxley Civic Center, 4198 Municipal Park Drive, Loxley, AL. It’s a great way to keep cool and celebrate while dancing! For more information, please contact Denise Blanda 251-370-7186.