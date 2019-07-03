Pat Crumby July 4 Day Dance in Loxley

Roger & Elaine Beasley will entertain during the Pat Crumby Independence Day Dance on July 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Loxley Civic Center.

Cost is $10 per person at the door payable by cash or check. Attendees may bring their own beverages and snacks. Suggested attire is patriotic colors of red, white or blue.

Music selections include favorite tunes from the 50s, 60s & 70s suitable for ballroom dancing, swing, freestyle & some line dances, too.

Ms. Crumby started the summer holiday dances several years ago & Denise Blanda has graciously taken time and talent to continue hosting the series of events. For The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Drive.