Pat Crumby Super Social Dance is Jan. 7

Line dances, two steps, swings, waltzes, hits from the ‘50’s. You’ll find it all at Pat Crumby’s Winter Sunday Matinee Super Social Dance on Jan. 7 at the Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall (12615 Foley Beach Express) in Foley.

Doors open at 1 p.m.and music will be from 2-5 p.m. Admission is $5. For group seating or other info, call 251-978-2462. For more information about other Pat Crumby sanctioned dances in South Baldwin County, call Pat at 251-955-5500.