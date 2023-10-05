Patriotic themed O.B. Freedom Fest is Oct. 6-7

The 3rd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show returns to The Wharf on Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, will feature the Bama Coast Cruisin’s Fall Car Show on Main Street along with a Kids’ Zone with drinks, snacks. bouncy houses and activities run by the Orange Beach Police Department as a fundraiser for the OBPD Benevolent Fund.

Parking will be free at a variety of lots at The Wharf, and a shuttle will also run from Orange Beach Middle / High School parking lot on Saturday. Branches of our U.S. Armed Forces will be represented at the festival on Friday and Saturday along with non-profit military and veteran groups. Also on Friday only, Orange Beach police and fire will have apparatus on display and give demonstrations.

On Saturday only in the west parking lot behind the movie theater, that area will feature arts & crafts booths, food vendors, a music stage co-sponsored by Flora-Bama and CoastAL Orange Beach, and an Outdoor Village, highlighting the freedom of our great outdoors.

The CoastAL/Flora-Bama Stage will sponsor the msuic stage on Saturday, October 7. The schedule: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Jesse Duncan; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Johnny Hayes; 1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Al & Cathy; 3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Smokey Otis Band.

Also on Saturday, The Marshals Mardi Gras group will hold a motorcycle rally and the Island Time Jeepers will hold a Jeep rally.

Capping off the Freedom Fest weekend, The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Elizabeth Cook, + Particle Kid is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Marshals’ Motorcycle Rally

The Marshals’ motorcycle rally is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a parade from The Wharf to Perdido Pass rolling at noon. Register for The Marshals’ 2023 Let Freedom Roar Run and Rally on Eventbrite. All proceeds will benefit Youth Reach Gulf Coast.

Island Time Jeepers Parade

The Jeep Rally, organized by Island Time Jeepers, will follow the motorcycles during the parade. All proceeds from the Jeep Rally registration will benefit Operation ReConnect. a non-profit operated and managed by current and former service-members to provide the gift of time to post 9/11 overseas combat deployment soldiers with seven uninterrupted days of vacation together with their families to unwind and reconnect in Coastal Alabama or Perdido Key.

Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show

The 3rd Annual Bama Coast Cruisin’ at Orange Beach Freedom Fest hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Main Street, which takes visitors through the heart of the shops and restaurants at The Wharf, will be closed to traffic during the show. The show’s highlight is Saturday’s 14 mile beach cruise from The Wharf to the beach and back with a police escort keeping the cruise moving at 30 mph.