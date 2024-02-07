Patrons can sponsor bird boxes at Pensacola’s state parks

Friends of Pensacola State Parks (Big Lagoon, Perdido Key and Tarkiln Bayou Preserve) has included an opportunity to help rebuild and add bird nesting structures as part of its 2024 membvership drive. A family membership to the Friends is $30, but contributions of $100 will be used build a bluebird box, $115 a bat box, and $165 a wood duck box. All memberships come with a park pass for 12 free entrances into Big Lagoon State Park. More info: friendsofpensacolastateparks.org.