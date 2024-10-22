Paul McCartney played a private show for Buffett family before he passed

Editor’s Note: According to media reports, Paul McCartney played a private show for Jimmy Buffett and his family during Buffett’s final days. The bedside concert included an emotional rendition of “Let It Be.”

By Paul McCartney

I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people. I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play. He said he would get me one of his, but I said, I’m left-handed. So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday. He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was.

He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humor. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.

Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humor that said, “I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.”

So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole.

Last, but not least, is his songwriting and vocal ability. If someone made an interesting remark he repeated it in his gorgeous drawl and said, “That’s a good idea for a song.”

Most times it didn’t take too long for that song to appear. I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called “My Gummy Just Kicked In.”

We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One, in particular, I loved was the song, “Bubbles Up.” And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.

So long, Jim. You are a very special man and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend.