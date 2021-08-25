Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet 1st of 5 bands booked for Gulf Place

Gulf Shores sponsors free sunset concerts every Thursday in Sept.

Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, a Mobile based indie southern rock band, is the first of the five bands playing free shows on Thursdays in September on the Town Green at Gulf Place at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Bring lawn chairs and join your neighbors for the Sept. 2 concerts and the four that follow on September Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet formed in 2015 and immediately began writing music of their own making. They have played festival stages alongside artists such as Counting Crows, Wet Willie, and The Marcus King Band.

“Our City has put so much effort into making Gulf Place Public Beach a beautiful and relaxing spot. We are excited to mix that beauty with free entertainment for everyone to come out and enjoy,” said Brigette Reynolds, City of Gulf Shores Programs & Events Manager.

Food trucks will be set up for those wishing to purchase food, and the Alabama Coastal Business Chamber will be present selling soft drinks and beer. For more info, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.

Other Thursday sunset concerts:

• September 9 – Ever More Nest: Ever More Nest is a new music project from New Orleans-based songwriter Kelcy Mae. Kelcy has adopted a full-fledged Americana style that has drawn comparisons to Gregory Alan Isakov, Gillian Welch, and Nanci Griffith. Kelcy’s oft-lauded poeticism remains a calling card of her songs.

• September 16 – Early James is a combination of roots, rock, the lonesomeness of the blues and tongue, and the cheek of classic country. James’ voice conjures a century’s worth of American barkers and crooners, from Alan Lomax field recordings to mid-century iconoclasts like Billy Holliday and Howlin Wolf to ghostly late-century interpreters like Fiona Apple and Tom Waits.

• September 23 – The Talismen: The Talismen formed in 2015 in Montgomery, AL. These talented musicians have been learning and growing as they entertain audiences all over the Southeast. The Talismen put on a show containing soulful and funk-filled originals along with some music of their favorite artists from across the jam, rock, and funk spectrum.

• September 30 – Songwriters Showcase: The Songwriters Showcase will be a preview to the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. The night will kick off with the Krickets and will be followed by three Nashville hit songwriters: Jon Nite, J.T. Harding, and Lindsay Rimes.