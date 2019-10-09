Paws in Park Oct. 19 at Big Lagoon Park

Big Lagoon State Park along with the Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the Paws in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon at the Amphitheater Picnic Area at Big Lagoon State Park (12301 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola). This is a free event with regular paid park entry fees ($4 for one person or $6 for up to 8 people in a vehicle). Dogs enter free.

Bring the whole family out, including your favorite 4-legged friends for a fun filled day of dog friendly vendors, opportunities for adoption and educational demonstrations. The event will take place at the amphitheater picnic pavilion area and adjacent trail. Parking will be available at the Amphitheater.

There will be dog friendly vendors, opportunities for adoption of a new furry friend, and ranger-guided dog friendly hikes to emphasis our dog friendly areas of the park and interpretation of dog rules.

For more info, email Emily.price@dep.state.fl.us or call 850-492-1595.