PBR fireworks & BBQ gala July 2 on hotel beach decks

Perdido Beach Resort will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting its annual fireworks gala and barbeque on Saturday, July 2nd on the hotel beach decks overlooking the beach and Perdido Pass in Orange Beach.

The annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and the largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach.

The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events and alongside bands such as Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers. The party is open to the general public.

Live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6 p.m. Saturday on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature multiple salad offerings, spare ribs, Boston butts, beef brisket and chicken quarters along with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.) from the resort’s beach.

Pool and beachside activities during the day are complementary for hotel guests. Advance purchase for the gala celebration, which includes the barbeque buffet dinner, concert by the Mixed Nuts and fireworks, is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Ticket prices are $68 for adults and $15 for children 5-12 years old; excluding tax. Children 4 and under are admitted free of charge.

Voyagers will also be open and serving guests that evening. Advance Terrace reservations are required and will guarantee the table is reserved for the evening.

For non-hotel guests, wrist bands must be purchased in advance from the our hotel website. For hotel reservations and information, call Perdido Beach Resort reservations at 251.981.9811 or toll free 800.634.8001. For our full schedule and ticket information, please visit perdidobeachresort.com.

Parking for non-hotel guests attending the concert, fireworks, and barbeque will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the resort on the north side of Highway 182.