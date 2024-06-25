PBR fireworks show & BBQ gala July 4

Perdido Beach Resort will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting its annual fireworks gala and barbeque on Thursday, July 4 from 6-10:30 p.m. on the hotel’s expansive decks overlooking the beach and Perdido Pass in Orange Beach.

The annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring Flying With Ease and The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and the largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach.

The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events and alongside bands such as Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers. The party is open to the general public.

The buffet opens, and live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6 p.m. on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature multiple salad offerings, spare ribs, Boston butts, beef brisket and turkey breast along with a variety of side dishes, homemade sauces and spectacular desserts. The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.) from the resort’s beach.

Advance purchase for the gala celebration is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Ticket prices are $60 for adults and $15 for children 5-12 years old (excluding tax and gratuities). Children 4 and under are free. For a full schedule and tickets, visit perdidobeachresort.com.

Voyagers will also be open and serving guests on July 4 evening. Advance Terrace reservations are required and will guarantee the table is reserved.

Parking for non-hotel guests attending the concert, fireworks, and barbeque will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the resort on the north side of Highway 182.