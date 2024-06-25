PBR hosts Makos Academics, Arts & Athletic Club Gala on Aug. 10

Tickets are still available for the Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club Gala, sponsored by Perdido Beach Resort, on Saturday, August 10. Tables of 12 seats are $1,500 each, while individual tickets are $150. Local educators in the Orange Beach City School System can buy tickets for $50 this year with the special code MAAAC24. Buy tickets at perdidobeachresort.com.

Proceeds raised from the MAAAC Gala Silent Auction support educational opportunities and programs for Orange Beach City School students.

“We are honored to be hosting the 5th annual MAAAC Gala and share our support for the Orange Beach City Schools,” said Penny Groux, director of corporate affairs for Perdido Beach Resort. “Hosting this event each year is a highlight for our resort, and we are thrilled to unite with the community to raise funds for the scholarship Fund and the many extracurricular activities the school offers. This event not only celebrates the achievements of our students, but also reinforces our commitment to their future success. We look forward to a night of community, music, dancing, and giving back to our local schools.”

The silent auction, chaired by Cindy Long, will raise money to support all three schools.