PC computer basics class at O.B. Library on Dec. 4

Love the library? Like technology? Like to learn? Then join the Orange Beach Public Library for their PC computer asics class on December 4 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Help support Orange Beach Public Library by taking in fun, relaxing, and informative technology classes with new reference librarian, Jason Neel. More info: jneel@orangebeachal.gov or 251-981-2923.