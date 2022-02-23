Pelicans have landed at Perdido Artist Gallery & Artworks

By Christina Steffen

The Pelicans have landed at Artworks Local Art & Gifts and Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts. Starting February 15, stop by and place your bid and vote on your favorite Pelican. You could take home one of many Pelicans decorated by local artists. Winners will be notified after February 28. You can check your bid/vote on our website (artworkslocalart.com or perdidoartistgallery.com) or stop by Artworks and Perdido Gallery to see if you’ll be the lucky winner! All funds raised go to the Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit facility that cares and rescues indigenous animals in our area. Out of towners…we can ship! Artworks Local Art and Gifts is located in the Villagio Center, 13700 Perdido Key Dr. #124 Phone: 850-485-2507. Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts 5660 Segura Dr. Phone: 850-332-6221.