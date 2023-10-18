Peninsula Arts & Crafts Show Is A Success

The inaugural arts and crafts show featuring residents of the Peninsula neighborhood held at the Gulf Shores RE/MAX building was a resounding success. A total of 11 artists marketed their original works for sale, and three additional artists offered their works for public display. The show featured a variety of artistic media including oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings; pencil, ink, and pastel drawings; jewelry; ceramics; clothing items; notecards; resin creations; upcycled pieces; and mixed media. Some of the artists designated proceeds from the sale of their work to specific non-profit organizations. Show organizers anticipate the arts and crafts show will become an annual event. Pictured: Artists Ellen Rodgers, Gail Hisle, Lauri Rogers, Gabi Rohman and Kristin Pierre, volunteers, including Debby Griffin and Ken Hisle.