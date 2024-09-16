Peninsula resident artists will host Sept. 28 show

An arts and crafts show featuring artists who reside in the Peninsula neighborhood is scheduled from 9AM to noon on Saturday, September 28 at the RE/MAX office at 20 Peninsula Blvd in Gulf Shores. The building is located just off Fort Morgan Road about five miles west of Highway 59.

Twelve artists will have original works available for sale or display. A variety of work is featured in the show including oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings; drawings; jewelry, ceramics; clothing items; notecards; resin creations; upcycled pieces; and mixed media. Some artists have designated proceeds from the sale of their work to specific non-profit organizations.

The public is invited to attend.

Participating Artists include: Robin Anderson, Sue Buford, Susan Estes, Steve Gregg, Gail Hisle, Sarah Morgan, Marianne Pesce, Kristin Pierre, Anne Quinn, Ellen Rodgers, Lauri Rogers and Karen Whitehall.