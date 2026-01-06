Pensacola Beach, Orange Beach on Conde best list

Pensacola Beach placed first and Orange Beach finished 10th in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards list of the best beaches in the country. More than 757,000 responded to the survey.

Navarre Beach, located directly east of Pensacola Beach on the same island, ranked second. Hawaiin beaches Waikiki, Ka‘anapali, Kaaoa (Ma Kea), and Hapuna Beach State Park also made the list, as did Siesta Beach and St. Augustine in Florida, Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands, South Padre Island in Texas, Coligny Beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Coronado Beach in California and Lake Havasu State Park in Arizona.