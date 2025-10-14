Pensacola Beach was the Buffett brand’s first hotel license

Construction has already begun on the downtown area of a Margaritaville Resort in Orange Beach, and Margaritaville properites now span the nation. But Pensacola Beach was home to Jimmy Buffett’s first licensed hotel.

Promising “barefoot elegance,” the Pensacola Beach hotel kicked off the run of Margaritaville luxury hotels to which Buffett sold intellectual property. Not all flourished, and the P.B. property has been re-branded.

“Anytime your franchise agreement is coming up, you have a decision to make about the next chapter,” said hotel co-owner Leigh Taylor. “We’re very proud of our history with Margaritaville. We were the first hotel in that brand and we have had a great relationship with them.’’

“Having grown up in Mobile, Pensacola Beach was the first Florida I ever saw, long before I headed to Key West,” Buffett said when the hotel opened in June of 2010 on the former site of a Holiday Inn destroyed by Hurricane Ivan on September 16, 2004.

. “It is great to be coming home and making a commitment to Pensacola and the Gulf Coast, especially at this time,” Buffett added.

At a cost of $50 million, the oceanfront hotel opened in a prime location in the middle of the island’s commercial district. The site included over 800 feet on the Gulf and an additional 800 feet on Santa Rosa Sound.

The Pensacola Beach LandShark Landing Beach Bar became the Salty Rose, but the hotel’s center of attraction will always be the 1,000 ft. of quartz white sand just outside the back door.

In 2017, Buffett announced his first retirement community, Latitude Margaritaville, which opened in Daytona Beach. It’s limited to residents aged “55 and better.” A second Latitude Margaritaville is open in Florida near Panama City.

The first Margaritaville Casino opened in Las Vegas in 2011. The flagship Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort opened in 2015, with eight restaurants, 369 rooms and 30,000 square feet of event space. Buffett branded properteis also include a waterpark near Orlando, and the world’s first Margaritaville-branded cruise ship, Margaritaville Paradise.