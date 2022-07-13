Pensacola no. 81 on Resonance Consultancy “Top 100 Best Cities” list

Pensacola has made the top 100 list in the 2022 America’s Best Cities Report, ranking among many of the nation’s most well-known metropolitan cities including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and more.

The smallest city on the list, Pensacola ranked 81st in the 2022 report, which was conducted by Resonance Consultancy. Using consumer research and market analysis, the report evaluates cities in six categories: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

In addition to ranking 81st overall, Pensacola ranked 10th in income equality and 20th in parks and outdoors. Pensacola also ranked 46th in place and 51st in prosperity. The place category analyzes weather, safety, neighborhoods, parks and outdoors, and the prosperity category analyzes household incomes, unemployment rates, income equality, and the number of Fortune 500 headquarters.