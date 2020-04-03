Pensacola Pet Pantry open daily from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Pensacola Humane Society Pet Pantry (5 North Q St.) will be open from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. daily until further notice. The Pet Pantry provides dog and cat food for pet owners in need of temporary assistance at no cost. Just come to the shelter and present an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license. The pantry is still operating, but donations are needed.

“Every morning the front patio is filled with families needing dog and cat food, litter, and treats, and people continue to come in throughout the day,’’ said Eloise Lautier de Varona. “PHS anticipates the need will only continue to increase as we go deeper into the current crisis.’’

Donations of any brand of wet or dry cat, kitten, dog and puppy food, litter, and treats can be left on the front porch at 5 North Q Street, or the staff of PHS will be happy to meet patrons at their cars and unload donations.