Perdidio invites artists, vendors to sign up for holiday craft fair

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce vendor booths for its outdoor holiday craft and vendor fair on Saturday, November 13 from noon ‘til 5 p.m. at Innerarity Point Park, located at 5828 Cruzat Rd. on Innerarity Point.

“To celebrate and promote Shop Local Saturday, we are hosting this outdoor craft fair, followed by a free holiday-themed outdoor movie,” said Dana Pagador, President and CEO of the Chamber.

Space is available for $25 for chamber members, $50 for non-members, and $100 for commercial entities. Vendor registration forms are available on the event page at PerdidoChamber.com.

Interested vendors are encouraged to contact the chamber at 850-492-4660 or email Lori@PerdidoChamber.com. The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to endorsing the Perdido Area’s growth of regional businesses and community prosperity through advocacy, leadership, economic development, education, and associations across state lines.