Perdido Artist Gallery Art-ober Fest Oct. 24

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts will host Art-ober Fest on Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 5660 Segura Dr., just east of the Theo Barrs Bridge, the gallery includes the work of more than 55 local artists. Stroll through the outside booths and enjoy the inside art and refreshments as well as live music, give-aways and door prizes. Visit perdidoartistgallery.com or call (850) 266-5474 for more info.

As part of the fest, author Pat Black-Gould will sign copies of her new novel, All the Broken Angels. Written with co-author Steve Hardiman, the novel turns back the clock to the 1960s and early 1970s when the music was groovy, Barbie dolls and G.I. Joe were all the rage, Gloria Steinem rose to fame, and women burned bras as men marched off to war. The book is a captivating journey through the 1960s, a pivotal era that resonates with today’s troubling times.

Pictured: Award winning photographer Cathy Deal of Innerarity Point is just one of 50 local artists showcasing their work at Perdido Artist Gallery.