Perdido Artist Gallery Artists & Pensacola Lighthouse For Wildlife Sanctuary

The crescendo of summer excitement at the Pensacola Lighthouse continues to mount as the base is now open for visitors. The artists at Perdido Artist Gallery are thrilled to partner with the lighthouse staff through the month of July to participate in “Paint The Tower”. The lighthouse staff will provide each artist with a 40″ wooden lighthouse blank. The artists will decorate the blanks with their own unique art. For inspiration, the lighthouse staff will host a tour for the artists and one guest on June 28 at noon.The art will be randomly displayed between the lighthouse museum and Perdido Artist Gallery between July 16 and August 2. People can visit both locations, view the wonderful art, vote on your favorite and bid on ones they would like to own. There will be a finale party on August 2 to announce the winners. Artists will attend along with staff from the wildlife sanctuary with special friends. Visit perdidoartistgallery.com for more info. Huge thanks to the local Perdido Ace Hardware for donating the boards and John Larson for cutting out the blanks. All proceeds go to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida. The sanctuary aids in the rehabilitation of sick and injured local wildlife, allowing them to be safely returned to their natural habitat.