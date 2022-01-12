Perdido Artist Gallery auction benefits Wildlife Sanctuary

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts and Artworks will holding a popular silent auction to benefit the Wildlife Sanctuary Of Northwest Florida. The theme is The Pelicans Have Landed. Participating artists will pick up wood pelican blanks, take them home to embellish with their medium of choice and return them to both galleries by February 15. It will be fun to see how each artist uses their talents to make the pelicans come alive.

The pieces will be on display Feb. 16-28, and the public can visit the galleries, vote on their favorite and place bids to win. Bidding closes at 5PM on February 28. High bidders will be notified and can pick up their winning pelicans. Samples of finished pelican art will be posted on the Facebook pages and websites of both galleries as they arrive.

All funds raised during the event go to the wildlife sanctuary . They provide a safe haven for injured and orphaned indigenous wildlife until they can be safely returned to the wild. They bring awareness to the public through tours, exhibits and lectures. The sanctuary has operated for 40 years and is primarily funded through individual donations from the public. All donations go to the care and housing of their wildlife patients. Come visit the galleries, have fun and support a worthy cause.

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts is located at 5660 Segura Ave. in Pensacola, one block off Sorrento Road, next to the new Circle K. Artworks is located at 13700 Perdido Key Dr. in the Villagio Town Center on Perdido Key.