Perdido Artist Gallery sponsoring turtle decorating contest

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts is having a turtle decorating contest. Participating artists are decorating turtles, each using their own unique style to create individual pieces. The turtles will be on display in the gallery at 5660 Segura Ave. in Pensacola from Aug. 1-15. Stop in, vote on your favorite and place silent bids.

The fan favorite and winning bids will be announced on August 15 at 5 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida.

Pictured: Kim Brungraber holding a ceramic tiled turtle, Robin Tracy behind her fence piece. The painted turtle was made by Melinda Combes.