Perdido Bay Baptist Church Community Fest Oct. 19

Perdido Bay Baptist Church will host its Community Fest& Craft Show on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event will welcome vendors with custom crafts & one-of-a-kind items and art. Other activities include a yard sale, bake sale, live music, a fish-fry and a chance to donate blood on the Big Red Bus Bloodmobile.

The church campus is located at 12600 Sorrento Rd. in Pensacola. For more info, call 850-492-2604.