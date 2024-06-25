Perdido Bay Boat Ramp now open on Heron Bayou; Lillian Hwy. ramp is Escambia’s first large public access to Perdido Bay

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh christened the Perdido Bay Boat Ramp during a June 18 ribbon cutting for Escambia County’s first large public access to Perdido Bay.

The ramp is located at 10808 Lillian Highway on a 40-acre parcel located on Heron Bayou.

The facility includes a two-lane boat ramp, 62 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers, 22 parking spaces for vehicles without trailers, and a stormwater treatment facility.

“I am excited for citizens on Escambia’s west side to have such a fantastic community amenity,” Commissioner Bergosh said.

In addition, a new channel measuring at 2,260 feet long by 40 feet wide and a depth of 5 feet has been dredged from the launching facility to Perdido Bay. A

Additional passive recreational opportunities include a landing area along the Perdido paddling trail with two campsites.

The park includes 11 acres of wetlands placed into conservation.

. “This project expands the connection between residents and visitors to increased recreational opportunities in Perdido Bay,” said DEP Deputy Secretary of Ecosystem Restoration Adam Blalock. “Projects like this one ensure that Florida’s natural resources will be enjoyed for future generations.”

For more boat ramp info, call 850-595-4988.

In 2013, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners funded the acquisition of the Perdido Boat Ramp property for $1.24 million through Local Option Sales Tax III.

Project design was paid through a grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Vessel Registration Fees. Construction was funded through U.S. Treasury RESTORE Direct Component funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Natural Resource Damage Assessment Coastal Protection Fund. Hewes and Company, LLC constructed the new facility.

Pictured: Commissioner Jeff Bergosh is joined by Escambia County staff, residents, and community partners for the Perdido Bay Boat Ramp ribbon cutting on Tuesday, June 18.