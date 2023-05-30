Perdido Bay Optimists Support Special Olympics

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay participated in the Baldwin County Special Olympics in Fairhope recently by providing 159 fish and 287 hot dog lunches for the participants and staff. From left are John Larson, Melissa Harris, Pete Herndon, Henry Grzyb, Bill Shields, Liz Whitehurst, Dodd Bouchillon, Priscilla Westgate, Betty Erwin, Jeff Keener, Sally McKinney, Greg Whitehurst, Karen Rocque and Tom Rocque. Not pictured is Mel Whitehurst.