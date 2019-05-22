Perdido Bay Power Squadron offering free vessel safety checks at Lillian Boat Ramp

The Perdido Bay Power Squadron performs free vessel safety checks at the Lillian boat ramp each spring. Plus, certified inspectors from the squadron are happy to go to other places, even to neighborhoods with several boat owners. Boats are inspected on land. There is no penalty for not passing a vessel safety check. However, those who pass receive a decal to put on their boat, and that alerts law enforcement that the boat meets state-required safety standards. It also indicates that the owner cares about boating safety and is probably familiar with the rules of the road. More info: 601-291-0987.