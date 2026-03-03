Perdido Beach Resort Half Marathon & 5K slated March 7

Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach will host the 3rd Annual Perdido Beach Resort Half Marathon, Fun Run and 5k Run on March 7 to help raise funds for local charity, The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation. Post race activities include a bubbles on the beach brunch with champagne and fun brunch stations to curb participants’ post race appetites. Registration is open through race day and the event will begin and end at the beautiful beachfront Perdido Beach Resort, which is offering special overnight accommodation rates for participants. To register, visit unsignup. com. The race crosses the iconic Perdido Pass Bridge, and registration and package pick-up is available at Perdido Beach Resort from 4-6 p.m on March 6 and 6:15-7:15 a.m. on race day. The races will have a slightly staggered start beginning with the half marathon at 7:30 p.m.