Perdido Beach Resort Independence Celebration

Party includes music from The Mixed Nuts, firworks & BBQ

Perdido Beach Resort, the Alabama Gulf Coast’s premier luxury beach front hotel, will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting our annual Fireworks Celebration and Barbeque on Saturday, July 4, on the hotel beach decks in Orange Beach. This annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and a star-spangled fireworks show from the beach.

The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events iand have opened for Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers among other top acts.

This year’s event will be different from previous years in the wake of COVID-19 as ticket sales will be extremely limited for the general public to ensure appropriate social distancing. Hotel guests staying on property will be provided the first guarantee for seating and any remaining tickets will then be offered to the public.

Additionally, ticketing will be offered in three tiers to ensure arrival and seating/dining times are separate to avoid crowding. Premier seating will start at 5 p.m. and will provide a table on the Beach Deck nearest the bandstand for $65/person. The Intermediate seating time will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will provide a table on the eastern side of Beach Deck for $55/person. General admission seating begins at 6 p.m. and will provide a table on the Paradise Point Deck located on the eastern beach side of the hotel for $45/person. Tickets for children ten (10) years of age and under, regardless of seating location, may be purchased for $15.

Voyagers will be open to guests and the public for reservations that evening. The Voyagers menu will be available on the Terrace Deck outside of Voyagers for an additional $20 per person. Advance Terrace reservations are required and will guarantee the table is reserved for the duration of the evening.

Latitude 30 will be closed for this event and Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge and the Splash Bar will be only be open to registered guests and ticket holders to the Independence Celebration.

New this year, Perdido Beach Resort will be offering the special opportunity to buyout Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge Terrace. This is a wonderful opportunity for guests looking for a more exclusive experience. This Celebration package is available for $5,000 and allows the purchaser to invite up to 20 friends or family members. Included in the package is a private dining area, a private entrance to the Terrace, a bartender, complimentary beer, wine, and a batch cocktail along with a dedicated server and bartender until the event ends at 11 p.m.

The Independence barbeque will feature Independence Day specials including multiple salad offerings, barbeque ribs, Boston Butt, beef brisket and barbeque chicken along with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The fireworks show will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.) from the resort’s beach. Following the fireworks extravaganza, the Mixed Nuts will resume entertainment on the Beach Deck for more dancing and celebration until 11 p.m.

For non-hotel guests, wrist bands must be purchased in advance from Guest Services (Ext 204). For hotel reservations and information regarding the Independence Day events, please call Perdido Beach Resort reservations at 251.981.9811 or toll free 800.634.8001.

Parking and viewing for non-ticketed guests who would like to watch the fireworks spectacular will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the Resort on the north side of Highway 182. Only ticketed guests or those with confirmed reservations in Voyagers will be allowed on property during the event.