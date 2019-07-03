Perdido Beach Resort July 4 BBQ includes music and fireworks

Perdido Beach Resort will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting its annual fireworks gala and barbeque on Thursday, July 4 on the hotel beach decks overlooking the beach and Perdido Pass in Orange Beach. The annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and the largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach. Live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6 p.m. Thursday on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature multiple salad offerings, barbeque ribs, Boston Butt, beef brisket and barbeque chicken along with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.) from the resort’s beach. Following the fireworks extravaganza, the Mixed Nuts will be moving to the Perdido Beach Resort’s Ballroom to entertain guests until 2 a.m.

For non-hotel guests, wrist bands must be purchased in advance from the hotel Concierge (Ext 103). For hotel reservations and information, call Perdido Beach Resort reservations at 251-981-9811. A schedule can be viewed at perdidobeachresort.com.

Parking for non-hotel guests attending the concert, fireworks, and barbeque will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the resort on the north side of Highway 182.

The hotel will be hosting a number of events throughout Independence weekend. Beginning on Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m., guests are welcome to take part in a variety of activities including a watermelon eating contest, Bingo and a dive-in movie that evening. Saturday events to include Independence Day arts and crafts, boogie board races, cookie decorating and a sunset crab hunt.

Advance purchase for the gala celebration, which includes the barbeque buffet dinner, concert by the Mixed Nuts and fireworks, is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Ticket prices are $37 for adults and $15 for children under 12; excluding tax. Children 4 and under are admitted free of charge. Voyagers will also be open and serving guests that evening.