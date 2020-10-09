Perdido Beach Resort temporarily halts operations due to Hurricane

Voyagers & Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge to open soon, resort in March

Perdido Beach Resort, the Alabama Gulf Coast’s premier luxury beach front resort, suffered a significant impact due to Hurricane Sally. Damages to the roof, ballroom, meeting rooms and guest rooms from wind and water have created a necessity to cease operations for an indefinite period until repairs and renovations can be made throughout the facility. This work is already ongoing, however, it is anticipated that reopening will not occur until March of 2021.

When the resort does reopen, all guest rooms will have been renovated, a brand new ballroom will be unveiled and all the meeting rooms will also be updated. The hotel plans to host a grand re-opening celebration to share these changes and improvements with the community and will announce the date as soon as it is confirmed.

Voyagers and Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge are scheduled to reopen once it is considered safe to allow guests back into the resort. Although a specific date is yet to be established, the hope is that this will occur before the end of October. Further information regarding these two outlets will be communicated as soon as it is available.

About the Perdido Beach Resort Hotel

Nestled on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast, Perdido Beach Resort is located directly on the sugar-white beaches and emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The hotel features 344 luxury guestrooms with private balconies, 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space, multiple restaurants that include the award winning Voyagers Restaurant, indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, chartered sailing, parasailing and much more. Perdido Beach Resort is within walking distance of shopping, dining and entertainment. We are located just two miles west of the Florida state line, about 45 minutes from Pensacola International Airport, or within a days drive from anywhere in the southeast. For more information, call 800.634.8001 or visit perdidobeachresort.com.